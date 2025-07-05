Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi Over US Tariffs, Claims He’ll “Meekly Bow” to Trump Deadline

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the US tariffs issue, claiming that he will “meekly bow” to the deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

This comes in response to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement that India doesn’t make deals based on deadlines and prioritizes national interest.

US President Donald Trump has set a tariffs deadline for July 9. The deadline marks the end of a 90-day pause on tariffs imposed on several countries, including India, Japan, and the European Union. If no deal is reached, these countries may face higher tariffs, ranging from 11% to 50% on various goods.

“Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline,” Gandhi asserted in a post on X. The US has imposed a 27% tariff on Indian imports, affecting various sectors such as auto, pharma, and agriculture.

Gandhi has been vocal about the potential impact of these tariffs on the Indian economy. “The US president has led to a tumble in the stock market. Less than 1% of the people here have their money invested in the stock market, which means the stock market is not a field for you. Unlimited money is made in it, but you don’t get the benefit of it,” he had said earlier.

The tariffs have sparked a debate in India, with opposition parties demanding answers and actions from the government.

Gandhi has emphasized the need for India to build a resilient, production-based economy that benefits all citizens, rather than just a select few.

There are apprehensions across the political spectrum that the tariffs could devastate the Indian economy, affecting sectors like auto, pharma, and agriculture.

The US is India’s significant trading partner, and the tariffs could strain their bilateral relations. However the government is studying the implications of the tariffs and exploring opportunities that may arise from this development.

