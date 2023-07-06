Punjabi gangster Karanveer Singh Garcha shot dead in Canada

An Indo-Canadian Gangster shot dead in Coquitlam (Canada), on July 6, 2023. The 25-year-old Punjabi Gangster Karanveer Singh Garcha has been killed by unknown attackers.

According to The Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Karanveer Singh Garcha was implicated in the activities of a gangster gang.

On Sunday at 9.20 pm the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) received information about the firing incident in Coquitlam city. When the police arrived at the spot, Garcha was found badly injured. Indo-Canadian gangster killed in British Colombia, cops suspect insiders

In December 2022, public safety warnings were issued to Karanveer Singh Garcha and another man for their alleged gang activities. Police suspect persons familiar to Karanveer may be behind the act.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police instantly hurried the badly wounded Karanveer Singh Garcha to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. In the investigation IHIT found that Karanveer was associated with was involved in robbery smuggling, drugs dealing etc. Garcha was thrown into cando complex minutes before he was shot, said the police.

IHIT’s Timothy Pierotti said that we are looking for someone who was in contact with Garcha until a few days before the incident of shelling. The person had dropped Garcha to the condo complex, accompanied by the driver of the vehicle.

Police had issued a warning in December last year, the Surrey RCMP issued a safety caution for Garcha and 22-year-old Harkirat Jhutti, two Indo-Canadian men allegedly involved in gang activities. At that time, the Surrey RCMP issued a press release with the photo, informing that these two men were involved in criminal activities and high levels of violence. Due to these any life can be in danger.