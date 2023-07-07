Prachanda’s controversial remarks spark political turmoil in Nepal

Prachanda, the Prime Minister of Nepal, found himself in the midst of controversy following his remarks at the launch of a book titled ‘Roads to the Valley: The Legacy of Sardar Pritam Singh in Nepal’. The book sheds light on the significant contributions of Sardar Pritam Singh, a trailblazer in Nepal’s trucking sector. During his speech, Prachanda mentioned that Singh had once attempted to make him the Prime Minister, revealing a previously unknown aspect of Singh’s political interests.

However, Prachanda’s statement quickly ignited allegations of Indian interference in Nepal’s politics, a highly sensitive subject for the country. Sensing the gravity of the situation, Prachanda attempted to clarify that he was merely quoting Pritam Singh and recounting the transporter’s own words. Yet, opposition parties promptly rejected this explanation, demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation instead. The National Assembly meeting descended into chaos as disruptive protests erupted.

According to Prachanda, Singh had undertaken multiple visits to Delhi and engaged in numerous discussions with political leaders in Kathmandu in a bid to see him appointed as Prime Minister. Furthermore, Prachanda acknowledged Singh’s pivotal role in bolstering Nepal-India relations, emphasizing his historical significance.

The Chairman of the CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli, who had previously formed a coalition government with Prachanda, expressed his party’s stance, stating that they sought the Prime Minister’s resignation rather than a mere clarification.

Members of the Communist CPN-UML and the RPP, the main opposition parties, chanted slogans decrying the legitimacy of a Prime Minister purportedly appointed by New Delhi. The clamor for Prachanda’s resignation resonated through both the upper and lower houses of parliament.

In response to the mounting pressure, the Prime Minister endeavored to address the controversy surrounding his remarks about Sardar Pritam Singh. Speaking at a training program organized by the All Nepal National Independent Students Union, an affiliate of his political party, Prachanda attributed the uproar to a misinterpretation of his words. He stressed that his statements about Singh at the book launch were merely a reflection of the transporter’s own accounts, expressing frustration at the unnecessary fuss created.

As the controversy continues to simmer, both the upper and lower houses of parliament have been engulfed in protests, with demands for the Prime Minister’s resignation growing louder. The future remains uncertain as Nepal navigates these tumultuous waters, grappling with the complexities of internal politics and external perceptions.