Portugal reports highest Covid hospitalisations since March 2021

In the last 24 hours, Portugal recorded 32,271 new Covid-19 cases and another 33 deaths, bringing the country’s total infections and fatalities to 1,884,974 and 19,303 respectively.

IANS | Lisbon | January 17, 2022 1:56 pm

Representatonal Image: iStock

Eighty people are currently hospitalised in Portugal due to Covid-19, bringing the country’s total number to 1,813, the highest since March 3, 2021.

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), five more patients were referred to intensive care units, taking the number of people now in serious condition to 168, the highest number since August 12, 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to DGS, Portugal has already administered 20 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

The number of people who have been fully vaccinated surpassed 8.8 million, or 90 per cent of the country’s population.

