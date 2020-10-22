A police officer was killed during a shooting at an apartment in the US city of Houston, according to officials.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo identified the victim as the 65-year-old Sgt. Harold Preston, who had served in the force for 41 years, CNN reported.

Acevedo said that Preston and two other officers were responding to a call by a woman, who said that her estranged husband was not letting her into the apartment when she went to collect some items.

The officers stayed in the parking lot, speaking with the woman for about an hour until the suspect’s 14-year-old son, who was outside with them, unlocked the door and opened it, Acevedo said.

The police chief said the teenager then saw that his father had a firearm and told the officers.

The suspect then fired multiple rounds which struck Preston and injured one office and the teenager.

He surrendered to authoritiesafter a SWAT team and K-9 units arrived at the apartment complex.