PM Modi provided road connectivity to remote villages of J&K: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP Candidate for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided road connectivity to the remote villages in the Doda district which the Congress had failed to do during its six-decade rule.

Successive Congress governments failed to provide decent road connectivity between the two main towns of Doda and Bhaderwah. However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014, the government he headed connected even remote villages of the district with the national highway.

Addressing a series of election rallies, Dr Jitendra Singh said that even his native village Kalota did not have a very comfortable road connectivity but the same village now is going to get linked to the new National Highway 244 which is under construction in double shift from Khilani to Sudhmahadev and will be complete in the next few months. The neighbouring villages will also get linked with this highway, he said.

Accusing the Congress and its allied governments in the past, Dr Jitendra Singh said the irony is that since Independence there has not been a single occasion when an MLA from this region or district was not a minister in the state cabinet or the MP from this region who was not a member of the union council of ministers. Still, they did not care for the development of their native villages which were provided with basic amenities like post office and banking services only after 2014.

Dr Jitendra Singh said in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Modi, we have sought to follow a new work culture where benefits of equitable development and resources have been provided to every region regardless of vote bank considerations.

Besides three medical colleges, this constituency got the maximum number of degree colleges in the last few years regardless of vote bank consideration.