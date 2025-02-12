PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US Vice President JD Vance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with the US Vice President J.D. Vance on the sidelines of the AI Summit on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed a range of issues, strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared insights from the meeting, stating, “Had a wonderful meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!”

PM Modi expressed his joy in joining the celebration and described having a “great conversation” with the Vance family.

In response, US Vice President J.D. Vance expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, saying, “Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I’m grateful to him for the wonderful conversation.”

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Vance appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s view that Artificial Intelligence can never replace humans but will make people more productive and provide them with more freedom.

Speaking after the address to the AI Action Summit in Paris by Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, Vance said, “I appreciate Prime Minister Modi’s point. AI, I really believe, will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings. It will never replace human beings.”

Co-chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said that AI is reshaping the polity, economy, security and society.

“AI is writing the code for humanity in this century. But, it is very different from other technology milestones in human history,” he added.

He also said that AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, agriculture, education and other areas.

“Loss of jobs is AI’s most feared disruption. But, history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi will visit the US on February 12-13 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since President Trump assumed office for his second term.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the CEOs Forum in Paris.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment, and ensures a better future for the coming generations.”

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “This is more than just a business event–it’s a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France.”

He also underlined the deep trust and shared values between India and France, citing democratic values, innovation, and serving the people as the pillars of their friendship.

“India and France aren’t just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn’t limited to just our two nations. Together, we’re providing solutions to global problems,” said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.