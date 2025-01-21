PM Modi greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on 53rd Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their 53rd Statehood Day.

Expressing pride about the role played by the people of Manipur in the development of India, Modi greeted the people of Manipur on their Statehood day.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India’s development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur.”

Greeting the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood day, he said in a post on X, “On Meghalaya’s Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of the state. Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of the people. Praying for the continuous development of the state in the times to come.”

Greeting the people of Tripura, the prime minister remarked that the state was making noteworthy contributions to national progress.

His post on X read: “Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development.”

Meanwhile, Mizoram Governor General V K Singh (retd) called on the Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister’s Office handle on X said, “Governor of Mizoram, @Gen_VKSingh, met PM @narendramodi.”

Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur separately celebrated their 53rd Statehood Day by holding a variety of colourful cultural programmes and other functions.

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became individual states in 1972.

North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 reorganised the states in the strategic northeastern region of the country. Under this Act, Manipur and Tripura were granted statehood on January 21, 1972; whereas the state of Meghalaya was carved out from Assam due to its distinct terrain from the rest of Assam.