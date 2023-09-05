Pakistani TikTok personality Hareem Shah claims husband’s abduction in Karachi

Pakistani TikTok sensation Hareem Shah, known as @_Hareem_Shah, took to a social media platform, previously Twitter, on September 3, to assert that her spouse was “forcibly taken” by individuals wearing nondescript attire approximately a week ago. In her video statement, Shah implored Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to locate her “unblemished” husband, emphasizing that he lacks any criminal history or political associations.

In the video footage, Shah revealed that it has been a full week since her spouse, Bilal, was subjected to an apparent abduction incident in Karachi. The TikTok influencer recounted that she and her husband were residing in London, and Bilal had traveled to Pakistan for professional commitments. She alleged that on one evening, shortly after leaving their residence following lunch, unidentified individuals in unmarked vehicles and civilian attire apprehended him in what she termed an “unlawful” manner.

She mentioned that she had initiated legal proceedings by filing a petition in court and registering a complaint with the police, but her efforts yielded no results. Shah expressed her deep concern, deeming this situation a direct challenge to the established legal norms and principles in Pakistan.

Advertisement

“My husband Bilal has been abducted by people dressed in plain clothes. I request the law enforcement agencies to trace my husband. Bilal has no connection with any political party,” she wrote on the microblogging platform in Urdu.

What does Hareem Shah and family say?

In a separate message shared on the platform X, Shah made a claim that her spouse, Bilal, had been forcibly taken in Karachi, allegedly under the directive of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. She wrote, “It appears that my husband Bilal has been apprehended in Karachi on the purported orders of Maryam Nawaz. I beseech the ISI to promptly secure Bilal’s safe return.”

In a formal report filed with the police, Bilal Shah’s mother asserted that they forcefully abducted her son. This happened in Korangi region in Karachi on August 27, purportedly in response to the social media content of his wife.

According to reports, a formal First Information Report (FIR) is with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) police station regarding the alleged “abduction” of Bilal Shah by “unidentified individuals.”

It’s worth noting that Hareem Shah has been a part of numerous contentious situations in the past.

In August, following India’s historic achievement of becoming the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon’s South Pole, she shared a critical message on social media. She tweeted, “The Modi Government allocated millions of dollars for the #Chandrayaan3 mission to the moon, but it would have been more prudent if they had allocated the same funds towards constructing toilets across India. It’s crucial to set our priorities straight.”