In a first of its kind initiative, Pakistan will deploy drones for the supervision of the country’s highways and motorways network, the media reports on Sunday.

Citing sources in the National Highways and Motorways Police, The Geo News report said that the system will be in place in a couple of weeks.

According to the sources, the system would provide a record of round-the-clock movement on roads and it would not only help in controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow, but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes.

The information gathered by the drones could be used in nabbing criminals.

The use of drone’s technology would be displayed towards the end of this month at few points on the motorways, the Geo News report further quoted the sources as saying.

The project was discussed at the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) headquarters on February 12 under its Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam through a virtual conference attended by officers of the force from across the country.