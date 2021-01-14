akistan reported its biggest jump in novel coronavirus cases in nearly a month as infections in Sindh rose by 1,769 in the past 24 hours, official data revealed on Thursday.

Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed that 3,097 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country on Thursday, raising the national tally to 511,921, reports Geo News.

The last time Pakistan’s single-day tally crossed the 3,000 mark was on December 18, 2020, when NCOC reported 3,179 infections.

Meanwhile, the virus also claimed 46 lives in the same period, bringing the national death toll to 10,818.

Pakistan is currently in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic with a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus, first identified in the UK, found in Sindh.