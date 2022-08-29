Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif calls emergency multi-party meeting over floods

With regard to the devastation caused by floods and heavy rainfall in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a multi-party meeting today to discuss the future course of action.

According to Radio Pakistan reports, Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said chief ministers of all provinces have been invited to the meeting, which would also be attended by the armed forces leadership.

She said that important decisions are expected to be taken at the meeting as over 5.7 million people have been affected in Pakistan as the country faces the worst rain-induced flooding in its history.

Citing National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). as per the reports of Geo News, at least 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods.

Cumulative data from June 14 from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of road has been damaged, 149 bridges have collapsed, and 170 shops were destroyed.

A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed. Out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declaring calamity hit.

The floods affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a “national emergency”.

The NDMA shared that Pakistan’s 30-year average showed that the country has received 134mm of rain and this year it received 388.7mm of rain. 190.07 percent more than the average.

