NYC raises Covid alert level to medium

New York City’s Covid-19 alert level has been raised from low to medium, suggesting the presence of considerable community spread of the virus, according to the official data.

According to official data, the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the city increased to 209.02 in the last seven days, surpassing the threshold of 200 to reach the medium category, according to Xinhua news agency.

By April 29, the seven-day average number of new cases had risen to about 2,500, up from around 600 in early March.

With the medium risk alert level in place, New Yorkers must exercise even more caution than they have in recent weeks, according to Dr. Ashwin Vasan, NYC’s Health Commissioner.

According to the color-coded alert system implemented in early March, New Yorkers should upgrade to higher-quality masks when using a face mask in public indoor settings.

Covid-19 instances in the United States have increased significantly in recent weeks, led by the Northeast, Midwest, and Northwest areas.

According to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States remains the worst-affected country, with 81,444,332 cases and 993,999 deaths, respectively.

