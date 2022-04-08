It’s a new trend,the Government has started maligning the Judges: SCI 

The Supreme Court today, while hearing two Special Leave Petitions (SLP) filed by an anti corruption activist, observed that It’s a new trend started, the Government has started maligning the Judges!,

“It seems that a new trend started, the Government has started maligning the Judges! It’s unfortunate,” the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, remarked on Friday, during the course of the hearing in this case.

The Supreme Court made these remarks after hearing two SLPs filed in the case.

The first SLP was filed by an anti corruption activist, Uchit Sharma, challenging the Chattisgarh High Court’s order of quashing an FIR (First Information Report) registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in connection with a state inquiry conducted after a complaint was filed.

The second one was filed by the State of Chattisgarh challenging the High Court’s order quashing FIR registered against Aman Kumar Singh, former IRS Officer and Principal Secretary to former Chief Minister under the Prevention of Corruption act.

Senior lawyer, Siddharth Dave appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that the reasoning given to quash the FIR is that the allegation is based on probability. He added that a complaint was made, and the writ petition was filed on preliminary inquiry stage.

“Whatever fights you may take that’s alright. But don’t try to malign the courts. I am watching in this courts also, it’s a new trend”, the CJI remarked, and fixed the matter for further hearing to April 18, Monday.

Besides the CJI Ramana, out of the three-judge bench, the other two judges in the bench of the Supreme Court were: Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli.