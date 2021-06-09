Mongolia’s presidential election recorded a voter turnout of 13.4 per cent till 11 am (local time) on Wednesday, according to the country’s General Election Commission.

The figure is lower than that of the presidential election in 2017, the commission said, urging citizens to actively go cast their votes, Xinhua reported.

The polling started at 7:00 am (local time) and will end at 10:00 pm (local time).

There are around 2.1 million eligible voters in the country with 2,087 polling stations.

Three candidates are running for president, namely Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Chairman of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party; Sodnomzundui Erdene, former chairman of the Opposition Democratic Party; and Dangaasuren Enkhbat, a former legislator and candidate from the Right Person Electorate Coalition.

According to the amendment to the constitution of Mongolia, the president of the Asian country will be limited to a single six-year term instead of the previous renewable four-year term.