Muslims, Hindus pray for India’s victory in MP

Special prayers were conducted by a large number of Muslims at various Mosques across Madhya Pradesh during the Friday Namaz (Juma Namaz) today to ensure India’s victory and defeat of Pakistan in the ongoing armed hostilities between the two nations.

Effigies and flags of Pakistan were also burnt, and the Indian tricolor was waved on the occasion.

Advertisement

Members of the Hindu community also conducted havans for India’s victory. Priests conducted victory havans in 26 havan Kunds simultaneously in the Agar Malwa district of MP.

Advertisement

“All of us have unanimously prayed today in the Juma Namaz for India’s victory and Pakistan’s defeat,” Bhopal’s Ulema Board Chief Anas Ali stated.

Similarly, Pandit Manohar, who led the havans at Agar Malwa, said, “We have done victory havans in 26 havan kunds to pray for granting immense power and victory to our forces.”