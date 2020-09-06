A brutal incident happened in Birmingham city centre on Sunday in which a number of people have been stabbed in what the police described as a “major incident”.

The West Midlands Police tweeted, “We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.”

In a statement, the police said that it has been a major incident, implying that there has been serious harm or a security risk to the public. Special arrangements are in place for all of the emergency services to work together, reported Indian Express.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured received medical care,” the police said in another tweet.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” the statement further said.

Cara Curran, a nightclub promoter, was working at the Arcadian Centre on Saturday night.

She told AFP she saw “groups upon groups” of people fighting in and around the venue and heard the use of “racial slurs”.

“I had seen a lot of tensions building through the night, which wasn’t quite like what I’ve seen before,” she said.

“I had left with my boyfriend. I heard a commotion and saw multiple police coming towards our direction. I headed towards where I saw them coming and it all just unfurled in front of me.”

“It was quite a street fight. It didn’t really look like fighting. It was just multiple people on top of each other, not one on one.”