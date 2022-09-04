BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands probe after minor girl found hanging from tree in Dumka

On Sunday, Following two back-to-back incidents of assault on minor girls in the state, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed Hemant Soren’s government in Jharkhand for the growing atrocities on Dalit girls.

Dubey said that “underage Dalits and tribal girls are being exploited and the government is sleeping.”

Another minor tribal girl in the district was found dead on Saturday in the field. The body of a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka,

Days after a minor girl was set ablaze on in Jharkhand’s Dumka district.

Taking to a microblogging site, Dubey also claimed that the minor girl was 3 months pregnant. “From the news received from the relatives of the minor girl in Dumka, it appears that the girl was 3 months pregnant. It should be checked. “Grooming gangs” are active in Jharkhand, in which Bangladeshi Muslim boys, underage Dalits and tribal girls are being exploited. Soren government in sleep”

दुमका में नाबालिग लड़की के परिजनों से मिल रही खबर से प्रतीत होता है कि लड़की ३ माह की गर्भवती थी। इसकी जाँच होनी चाहिए। झारखंड में “ग्रूमिंग गैंग” सक्रिय हैं, जिनमें बांग्लदेशी मुसलमान लड़के, कम उम्र की दलित और जनजातीय लड़कियों का शोषण कर रहे है। सोरेन सरकार चिर निद्रा में — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 4, 2022

Dubey further said that “Agenda of Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Muslim Morcha party is to end tribals and to increase the population by settling the Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand but the BJP will fight and sacrifice and will stick to the bullets to save Jharkhand.”

हेमंत सोरेन जी की झारखंड मुस्लिम मोर्चा पार्टी का एजेंडा आदिवासी का ख़ात्मा और बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठों को झारखंड में बसाकर जनसंख्या बढ़ाना के लिए भाजपा संघर्ष व बलिदान के रास्ते पर,लाठी गोली खाएँगे झारखंड को बचाएँगे — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 4, 2022

BJP MP further said that the BJP is always with the victim.

He also informed that “Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi is going to meet the family of the tribal girl who was murdered by Ansari after being raped and handed from a tree. BJP will fight the legal battle of that family till the death penalty is given to the culprit, it will also give 30 lakhs financial assistance.”

भाजपा हमेशा पीड़ित के साथ,आदिवासी लड़की जिसकी बलात्कार के बाद अंसारी ने पेड़ से लटका कर हत्या कर दी,उस परिवार से मिलने अभी बाबूलाल @yourBabulal मरांडी जी पहुँचने वाले हैं,उस परिवार की क़ानूनी लड़ाई,अपराधी को फाँसी की सज़ा तक भाजपा लड़ेगी,आर्थिक सहायता तो 30 लाख करेगी ही। — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 4, 2022

First Chief Minister of Jharkhand & Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi tweeted, “It has been told in the news that DSP Noor Mustafa, the enemy of the tribal community, who tried to defend Shahrukh Moin, by calling a minor as an adult in the Dumka school girl murder, will also investigate this matter? What is this relationship called Hemant Soren?”.

The leader of the Opposition further tweeted, “I still feel the weight of my child’s life on my shoulder. God forbid even an enemy has to see this day. The mind is disturbed after meeting the victim’s family. I wish Hemant and his Soren family could understand this agony of Jharkhand’s corrupt-incompetent, the enemy of tribal society, the head of the government.”

अपने संतान की अर्थी का भार मैं आज भी अपने कंधे पर महसूस करता हूँ।भगवान न करे किसी दुश्मन को भी ये दिन देखना पड़े। पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने के बाद मन विचलित है।

काश् ये पीड़ा झारखंड की भ्रष्ट-निकम्मी, आदिवासी समाज का दुश्मन बनी सरकार के मुखिया हेमंत और उनका सोरेन परिवार यह समझ पाता। pic.twitter.com/T3yuEIsfn8 — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) September 4, 2022

Dumka Police claimed on Saturday that one accused has been arrested in the matter. “Hanging body of a girl found in Dumka. She was hanging by a tree. One accused has been arrested. The investigation is underway. All facts and other things are being ascertained,” said Dumka Police on Saturday.

Earlier on August 23, a minor girl was set ablaze by accused Shahrukh. After struggling for 5 days she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. Shahrukh along with an accomplice has been arrested.