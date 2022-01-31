Media freedom deteriorated in 2021 compared to previous two years in Pakistan: Report

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Sunday released a report to highlight how press freedom deteriorated in 2021 as compared to the previous two years in Pakistan, local media reported.

In the report titled “Pakistan Media Freedom Report – 2021”, CPNE expressed concerns over tactics aimed at stifling freedom of media, freedom of expression, and access to information, The Express Tribune reported.

In 2021 alone, the report revealed, five journalists were killed in the line of duty, including Karachi-based social media activist and community journalist Nazim Jokhio, who was abducted and killed mercilessly.

At least nine journalists lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic, whereas two newsmen committed suicide due to the lingering unemployment, said the report.

It further stated that following 2020, the year 2021 came to be an extremely difficult year for journalists, media workers, and media organisations in Pakistan as freedom of press and freedom of expression remained under pressure, The Express Tribune reported.

CPNE also noted that the number of journalists who were harassed, tortured, and killed in the line of duty last year could be higher.

The report highlighted that many journalists had to face murder attempts, threats, lawsuits, and telephone calls from “unknown numbers”, in addition to online harassment on various occasions. The family members of the affected journalists were also subjected to physical and mental torture.

The report also said that Pakistan is one of the countries, where violence against journalists is increasing and not even a single murderer has been brought to justice.