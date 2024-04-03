Mandaviya reviews public health preparedness for management of heat-related illnesses

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said continuous efforts towards generating awareness for better management of heatwaves is necessary as effective addressing leads to effective management.

He was speaking at a meeting chaired to review public health preparedness for management of heat-related illness.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, and NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul.

Highlighting the lack of accurate data from the ground, Dr Mandaviya noted the importance of creating a central database with inputs from states to share field level data on heatwaves, including on deaths and cases, so that a realistic assessment of the situation can be made.

He also highlighted the importance of timely action as soon as IMD alerts are received in the states. “Timely, advance and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves”, he pointed out.

The Union Health Minister also advised senior officials to meet with states for better coordination and understanding, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in efficient management of heat-related illnesses.

The Minister of State suggested the formation of state-level and district-level committees for information and awareness campaigns among people. She stated the importance of equipping the Ayushman Arogra Mandirs with water coolers, ice packs and other basic necessities. She also highlighted the need for states to accelerate field level implementation of State Action Plans for addressing ill effects of heat waves.

Dr Paul noted the importance of ensuring a checklist of the guidelines being followed at the state level. He stressed on spreading awareness on treatment protocols through webinars and other methods. He also emphasised on creating a repository of data from each state on heat related cases and illness.

A granular status and analysis of overall heat stroke forecasting, pattern, climatology and vulnerable zones in India and most prone areas of increased heat wave in India was made by India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials covering the trajectory of rainfall patterns, humidity and forecast of transition from El Nino to ENSO.

It was pointed out that the Heat Action Plans have been updated in 23 states while around 100 districts have their action campaign on heatwave awareness generation. SOPs for surveillance of heat stroke cases and deaths; and preparedness plan before & during summer season, with special emphasis on Heat Related Illness (HRI) in vulnerable sections.