Man burnt alive in factory fire in Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area

A 32-year-old worker was burnt alive in a factory located in Patparganj Industrial Area (PIA) on Wednesday after being trapped in the fire that broke out during the day.

On receiving the information about the incident, a police team of PIA police station along with five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. Later, the man was rescued in injured condition and rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the burns.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap said, “Information was received at Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station at about 12.58 pm regarding the fire.”

According to eye witnesses, the deceased was working on the second floor when he was trapped in the fire. Efforts were made to douse the flames and rescue the victim and rushed him to the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital.

DCP East Delhi identified the deceased as Veeru, a resident of Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, in initial inquiry, it came out that the property belongs to one Harsh Dahia, a resident of Greater Kailash, New Delhi, where packaging of soil testing kits was being carried out.

At the time of the incident, six persons were working in the factory. Among them, five managed to escape but the deceased got trapped in the fire and burnt alive.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary and investigation has been initiated. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.