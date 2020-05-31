A day after the guidelines by the centre on the fifth phase of lockdown, the Maharashtra government extends lockdown in the state till June 30.

In this regards, the state government has released guidelines which are based on yesterday’s guidelines released by the centre.

Giving some relaxations, the Maharashtra government said in its guidelines that from 8th June, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

Intra-district bus services will be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted, it added.

“Religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed across the state,” the guidelines said.

The “Mission Begin Again”, government dubbed it while giving the guidelines for the lockdown.

Maharashtra government has allowed outdoor activities like cycling,jogging, walking and running in public areas in the neighbourhood.

Self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, and others will be allowed to work.

These rules will operate only in non-containment zones, which have minimum cases of coronavirus.

Maharashtra government is also going for unlock in phases. The first phase will begin from June 3; second from June 5 and the third from June 8.

As per the guidelines, in Phase I, individual physical exercises like cycling/ jogging / running / walking shall be permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public / private playgrounds, grounds belonging to societies/institutions, gardens and promenades with following conditions. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium.

In the third phase, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

However all the employers will take sensitisation programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not infected.