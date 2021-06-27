A total of four explosives-laden drones hit two areas in Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, without causing casualties, according to security officials.

One of the attacks on Saturday took place when three of the drones hit a house in a village near the city of Erbil, some 375 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the regional Kurdish Counter-Terrorism said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Two of the drones detonated while the third did not, the statement said.

It added that the fourth drone landed on a mountain near the city of Erbil, without causing casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Kurdish region in northern Iraq has been relatively peaceful, but such attacks have frequently targeted the Baghdad airport and Iraqi military bases housing US troops, as well as the American Embassy in the Green Zone.