Kejriwal visits ghats on Chhath Puja in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited ghats and offered prayers on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Sunday.

The city government has constructed 1000 Chhath ghats this year so that people from Purvanchal living in Delhi can celebrate the Chhath Mahaparv with all conveniences.

Kejriwal sought the blessings at Shiv Temple located on Kali Bari Marg, meeting devotees and extending Chhath Puja greetings. After that, Kejriwal also visited Laxmi Bai Nagar ghat.

“Felicitations and best regards to all of you on the occasion of Chhath Puja. I pray to Chhathi Maiya for your happiness and prosperity. May Chhathi Maiya fulfill your divine wishes, and keep you all Delhiites hale and hearty. Chhathi Maiya’s blessings be upon you,” said Kejriwal, while interacting with the public there.

“Along with all my Purvanchali brothers, sisters and mothers of Delhi, I participated in the great festival of folk faith ‘Chhath Puja’, offered Arghya to Lord Surya and prayed to Chhathi Maiya for everyone’s good health, happiness, prosperity and happy life. Jai Chhathi Maiya,” the chief minister wrote on x, formerly known as Twitter.