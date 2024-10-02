Kejriwal to vacate Delhi CM official residence in next two days

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, will move out of the official residence of the Delhi CM in the next two days, according to sources.

Kejriwal, who quit as CM last month due to corruption allegations, is considering shifting to a new house in New Delhi from where he is an MLA.

Atishi, who replaced Kejriwal as new Chief Minister, is likely to move into the official residence after it is vacated.

Earlier, the AAP said that Kejriwal will move to the new house after the ‘Pitra Paksha’.

“Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is dispute- free and there is no problem in living there,” the AAP had said in a statement.

“AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon leave CM residence and search for his new house has been intensified. He is giving preference to living around New Delhi, from where he is an MLA to remain connected with the people. Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief,” the party said in a statement.