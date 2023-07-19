Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme to offer ₹2,000 monthly for women heads of households

Exciting news for women heads of households in Karnataka! On Saturday, the Women and Child Welfare Minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar, announced the launch of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which kicks off today, on 19th July.

Under this initiative, beneficiaries will be able to register for free without any involvement of middlemen. The Gruha Lakshmi Yojana aims to provide ₹2,000 per month to women heads of families across the state. According to the minister, a whopping 12.8 million families in Karnataka stand to benefit from this remarkable scheme, and it is all set to be launched by CM Siddaramaiah today.

Wondering who can apply for this fantastic opportunity? Well, it’s a treat for women heads of households who possess APL/BPL and Antyodaya cards. However, those who pay income tax or GST will not be eligible for the scheme.

Now, let’s talk about the simple registration process. To avail the benefits, women heads of families need to visit the registration centres with their Above Poverty Line card (APL), Below Poverty Line card (BPL), or Antyodaya card, along with their Bank-linked Aadhaar card. For those without an Aadhaar-linked bank account, a passbook can be used. The details from the passbook will be fed into the system, and if they match with the information on the ration card, the registration will be swiftly approved.

If you’re wondering where to register, fret not! The enrollment can be done at Karnataka-1, Bengaluru-1, Grama-1, or Bapuji Seva Kendra centres. Alternatively, friendly ‘People’s Representatives’ will also be available to go door-to-door and register people for free.

And the best part? The registration process is ongoing, with no deadline in sight. So, if you miss the initial appointment, you can visit the centre after 5 pm to get enrolled.

The state government has taken stringent measures to ensure a smooth process and to prevent any fraudulent practices. For those seeking assistance or clarification, a helpline number has been set up. Citizens can SMS 8147500500 or call the helpline number 1902.

With such thoughtful measures in place, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme promises to be a game-changer for the women of Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah is enthusiastic about its implementation, and it’s all set to roll out from 15th August. This initiative will undoubtedly bring smiles and financial security to countless households across the state.