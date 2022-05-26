Japanese man fulfills his dream of becoming a dog

When we think that the world cannot get weirder, a bizarre incident has been reported, this time in Japan, where a man paid a hefty amount to look like a dog.

Twitter user @taco_eevee had a lifelong dream of becoming a dog. For this, he paid two million Japanese Yen (Rs 12 lakhs approx) to a professional agency named Zeppet.

The agency is known for producing costumes for TV shows and famous mascots in Japan.

Zeppet also posted pictures of Toko dressed as a dog a wrote,

“At the request of an individual, we made a dog modeling suit. Modeled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs like a real dog.”

It took 40 days for the agency to make the costume of ‘collie’, a breed of dog. The costume looks so realistic that you will have to look twice to check whether it’s a dog or a man dressed as a dog.

He had also posted several pictures of him dressed as a dog which has set the social media abuzz. He has even uploaded a video of him dressed as a dog on his YouTube channel.

While talking to newsmynavi, Toko said,