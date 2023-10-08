Israel-Palestine war live updates: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned residents of Gaza to flee their homes as Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carry out retaliatory strikes against Palestinian militant group Hamas following Saturday’s surprise attack. Netayahu declared war against Hamas after its militants carried out the deadliest attack on Israel in a generation, killing over 250 Israelis and wounding more than 1800. The surprise attack caught Israel off the guard as Hamas fired thousands of rockets from Gaza Strip and hundreds of its militants infiltrated Israeli city of Sderot via land, air and sea. The militants shot at civilians and took several others, including IDF soldiers, hostage.

Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance” on Palestinian militants for Saturday’s surprise attack as IDF carried out retaliatory air strikes on Gaza. More than 230 Palestinians have been killed so far in Israel’s counter strikes and the country is prepared to launch an all out attack on Sunday. According to latest updates, Israeli forces were fired upon projectiles from Lebanon early morning today. They are responding with retaliatory artillery strike, news agency Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, fighting is still on in several areas in Israel along the Gaza border where dozens of Hamas militants have taken Israelis hostage.

11:47 AM: BREAKING: IDF has said that it has struck Hezbollah militants infrastructure in response to their shooting from Lebanon. “In response to a Hezbollah shooting from Lebanon into Israel, IDF Artillery struck targets in the area. An IDF UAV also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Mount Dov. The IDF has taken preparational measures for this type of possibility. We will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians,” IDF said.

11:40 AM: Meanwhile, Israel Foreign Ministry has shared a heartbreaking video of an Israeli family being held hostage by Hamas militants.

11:35 AM: BREAKING: The Israel Defense Forces have said that they have regained control of 22 locations that were invaded by Palestinian militants. However, eight more locations are still being held by Hamas.

11:20 AM: Israel Defense Forces has said that an firing incident took place in the Mount Dov area, a tract of land claimed by Israel, Lebanon and Syria. According to IDF, the projectiles were fired upon from Lebenon side on one of their military posts in the area. Israel has warned Iran-backed Hezbollah – a Shia Islamist political, military and social organisation in Lebanon – not to get involved in the fighting.

11:09 AM: A few media reports citing Hamas have claimed the militant attack on Israel was back by Iran. On Saturday, Iran had congratulated Hamas for the unprecedented attack.

11:00 AM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has entered a “long and difficult war” after unexpected attack by Hamas militants. He vowed Palestinians militants will pay the price they have not known.

10:55 AM: Israeli Defence Forces have confirmed the hostage situation and said that dozens of Israelis, including women and children, are being held hostage in Gaza. While some militants stayed in Israel, other fled to Gaza along with the hostages.

10: 45 AM: According to local media reports, Israel carried out overnight airstrikes in Gaza. PM Netanyahu has also announced to cut off power supply to the Hamas controlled area.

10:30 AM: Hello and welcome to The Statesman live blog on Israel-Palestine war. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war against Palestinian militant group Hamas following Saturday’s unprecedented attack. Israeli Defence Forces carried out overnight strikes in Gaza and destroyed several Hamas locations. The situation in Israel and Gaza remains tense as world leaders stand behind Israel. Stay with us as we bring you all the latest updates on Israel’s war against Palestinian militants.