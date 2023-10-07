Israel launches counter offensive after surprise Palestinian attack

The Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday launched major air strikes on Gaza after a surprise attack by Islamist militant group Hamas killed 40 and injured over 500. Early morning, hundreds of Hamas militants infiltrated Israel through land, air and sea along the Gaza Strip. Armed with assault rifles, the militants shot civilians and reportedly abducted several Israeli Defence Forces soldiers.

The infiltration came after Hamas carried out its operation ‘Al Aqsa Floods’ and fired thousands of rockets towards Israel from Gaza Strip in a span of 20 minutes. The unexpected attack caught Israel by surprise as militants continued to roam freely and shooting residents at will for hours.

Israel quickly swung into action and declared a “state of readiness for war”. In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war and vowed that the militants will pay “unprecedented price” for the attack.

“The enemy will pay a price he has never known. In the meantime, I call on all citizens of Israel to strictly obey the instructions of the army and the instructions of the Home Command,” Netayahu said, declaring war against Hamas.

Israel launched counter air strikes on militant locations in Gaza in response to Hamas attack. According to Palestinian officials, Israeli air strikes have killed over 200 people and injured nearly 1000.

“Swords of Iron. The IDF is initiating a large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians against the combined attack launched against Israel by Hamas this morning,” IDF said in a post on X.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas made a “grave mistake” by launching a war against the State of Israel.

“Hamas has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel. IDF troops (Israeli army) are fighting against the enemy at every location,” Gallant said in a statement.

The Palestinian attack on Israel was condemned by several top world leaders with Iran being the only exception. Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei congratulated Palestinian fighters for the deadliest attack on Israel in decades.

“We congratulate the Palestinian fighters,” Safavi said adding “we will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”