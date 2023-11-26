IPL 2024 retention: GT retain Hardik, Mumbai let go of Archer, KKR release Shardul

IPL 2024 Retentions: Amid strong buzz over his return to Mumbai in a mega all-cash trade, Hardik Pandya has been retained by Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of next month’s IPL 2024 mini-auction. Besides Pandya, GT have also retained 18 players, including Kane Williamson, Shubhman Gill, David Miller, Noor Ahmed and Rashid Khan.

They have let go of eight players, including Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Dasun Shanaka and Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians has got rid of their 8-crore buy Jofra Archer and released him before the auction. Archer was mostly out-of-action in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have retained KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals have persisted with Rishabh Pant, giving hopes of his return after the freak accident earlier this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have let go of all-rounder Shardul Thakur, Shakib Al-Hasan, Litton Das, and David Wiese along with 11 other players.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have also shown the way out to explosive England batter Harry Brook, who was bought ahead of last season for a massive 13.25 crore.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, as expected, have been retained by their respective teams – Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengalore (RCB).

Besides Kohli, RCB also retained Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. RCB have released 11 players, including Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel.

Punjab Kings have retained most of its players and released only five with Bhanuka Rajapaksa being the prominent face.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have traded Devdutt Paddikal to LSG and it return roped in Avesh Khan. They have also released Joe Root, who has reportedly pulled out of the IPL 2024.