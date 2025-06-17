Indian students evacuated to Armenia from Iran, will fly to Delhi tomorrow

India is evacuating its nationals from Iran amid the escalating tensions between Tehran and Israel. The first batch of 110 Indian nationals, who have safely crossed into Armenia, will fly to Delhi tomorrow.

India, in a fresh advisory, has urged Indian nationals living in Tehran to evacuate and contact the Embassy.

Advertisement

According to a MEA release on Tuesday:

A 24×7 Control Room has been established in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

Advertisement

The contact details of the control room are as under:

1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+91-9968291988 (Whatsapp)

situationroom@mea.gov.in

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran has set up a 24×7 emergency helpline with contact details below

For call only :

1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp:

2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709.

3. ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

4. ⁠Zahedan: +98 9396356649

cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Iran launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel as the conflict entered its fifth consecutive day today, fuelling fears of a drawn-out conflict that could engulf the Middle East.

The tensions between Iran and Israel escalated after Tel Aviv launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ against Iran’s nuclear facilities last week. Tehran, since then, has been responding with a barrage of missiles and drones that hit Israeli cities and towns.