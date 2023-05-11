Indian-American mom finds teen daughter’s body at bottom of cliff in Texas

An Indian-American mother was left heartbroken after she found the body of her missing 16 year-old daughter at the bottom of a cliff in Texas after using a cell phone tracking app, media reports said.

When Siri Reddy did not show up at the pick up time, her mother headed to the Keystone School in San Antonio on May 4 afternoon but the high school junior was nowhere to be found, The New York Post reported.

The mother used an app to track her daughter’s phone, which led her to a wooded area near Heroes Stadium on Thousand Oaks, some 12 miles away from Reddy’s school.

She also reported the matter to the police, and as the officers responded, the mother spotted the daughter at the bottom of a cliff.

Emergency responders tried life-saving measures on Reddy, but she could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time it is unknown why (Reddy) was at the location,” the San Antonio police said, adding that they believed she succumbed to her injuries after falling off the cliff.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

The Keystone School released a statement describing Reddy as an ‘award-winning’ student.

“She was a member of the National Honor Society, an award-winning member of the school’s Science Fair team, a member of the Upper School robotics team, and contributed to The Keynote [student newspaper],” the high school stated.