India, Italy call for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

India and Italy today called for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine while expressing concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis there in the wake of the conflict.

They also underlined the importance of safeguarding the international order based on the UN Charter, with special regard to the respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar this afternoon held bilateral talks with visiting Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio during which they reviewed reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interests including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific and cooperation in multilateral forum, including G-20.

In the context of bilateral ties, the two ministers also discussed the progress in implementation of the 2020-2024 Action Plan adopted at the Virtual Summit between the top leaders of the two nations in November, 2020. They welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment linkages and agreed to expand them in new areas of common interest.

They also discussed the implementation of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition announced last year and agreed to explore partnerships in areas such as gas transportation, green hydrogen, bio fuels and energy storage. In addition, they agreed to jointly organise an India – Italy Tech Summit on Energy Transition and Circular Economy, to be held in Delhi on 17 November.

The two leaders noted the potential for a closer industrial collaboration, including in the field of defence. They reiterated their commitment to closely work in countering common challenges related to terrorism, violent extremism and cyber-crime.

During the visit, the Italian minister also had a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and co-chaired a business round-table which saw participation of top business leaders particularly in the energy, defence, sustainable mobility, and infrastructure sectors.

The visiting minister had yesterday visited Bengaluru where he met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and inaugurated the premises of the new Consulate General of Italy.