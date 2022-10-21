Follow Us:
India among 10 potential hosts for future Olympic Games

Egypt, India, Indonesia, Britain, and South Korea are among the nations that have indicated interest in hosting the Olympics in 2036

SNS | October 21, 2022 12:00 pm

ioc virtual identity, IOC next olympic bidders

The following three Olympic Games will take place in 2024 in Paris, 2028 in Los Angeles, and 2032 in Brisbane.

A top IOC official announced  on Thursday that the IOC is in talks with ten potential bidders to host the Summer Olympic Games.

The 10 bid projects are “at very various phases and are building their objectives according to their own regional or national schedules,” De Kepper said, without naming the possible bidders.

“We are currently working with 10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents,” IOC director general Christophe de Kepper said at the Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul, Xinhua reports.

Egypt, India, Indonesia, Britain, and South Korea are among the nations that have indicated interest in hosting the Olympics in 2036.

 

