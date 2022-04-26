Illegal arrest, inhuman treatment : MHA seeks report from Maharashtra govt on Navneet Rana’s allegation

The allegation of “illegal” arrest and “inhuman” treatment against the Mumbai police leveled by independent MP Navneet Rana has become an issue as authorities concerned has sought factual report from the Maharashtra government.

With the request of the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra government about her arrest and “inhumane treatment” meted out at Khar Police Station in Mumbai, sources said.

The MHA also received a request for the report from Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee, the sources said

MP from Amravati made a complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker in writing following that the speaker sought the report from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the MP accused Mumbai Police of not providing her drinking water in custody while allegedly citing her “neechi zaat” (lower caste), and abusing her on the basis of caste.

Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s home in Bandra.

Rana was lodged after her arrest at Khar Police Station. She was later moved to the Byculla women’s prison on Sunday evening.

The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.