HP: NDRF rescues 51 stranded people from cloud burst incident sites in Mandi

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday rescued 51 people who were stranded in cloud burst incident sites at Shehnu Gouni and Kholanala villages in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, said authorities.

The Himalayan state has reported widespread destruction and deaths due to heavy rains, landslides and cloudbursts reported from different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, several houses collapsed after a massive landslide struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Thursday.

Officials said 2,237 hoses have been fully damaged and 9,924 houses have been damaged partially. They said 300 shops and 4783 cow sheds have been damaged.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday visited landslide-affected areas of Kuklah in Mandi district and urged the state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to arrange rations for the people living in these areas.

“Keeping in view the huge loss due to heavy rainfall in the state, I have visited my constituency. A two-storeyed school building collapsed today and almost all houses have become unsafe as they have developed cracks. Around six people have lost their lives in one day,” Former HP CM said.