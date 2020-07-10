Hong Kong is all set to announce the suspension of all schools after a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases that has fuelled fears of a renewed community spread in the city, according to the media report on Friday.

The South China Morning Post cited a medical source as saying that at least 30 more people had tested positive for the virus.

Earlier, Health experts suggested that the city could be considered to be free of local transmission if there were no such cases after 28 days, or two incubation cycles for the coronavirus.

Hong Kong residents were able to go to gyms, beauty parlours, bars, restaurants, and other public venues which were closed for more than a month after city officials allowed a partial reopening of eight types of businesses, but with conditions.

In May, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the relaxation of social distancing measures, including allowing some entertainment venues to reopen and schools to resume classes, as the COVID-19 pandemic was, what she claimed, subsiding in the city.

The total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.

In a survey in March, 85% of respondents reported avoiding crowded places, and 99% reported wearing face masks when leaving home, which the authors say is an indication of their concern.