Himachal CM visits flood-affected areas of Thunag in Mandi district

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the flood and landslide-affected areas of Thunag in Mandi district on Wednesday and took stock of the loss caused by the natural calamity. He also met the affected people of the area and inquired about their well-being.

While addressing the local people in Thunag, the Chief Minister said that all possible help would be provided to the affected people.

In spite of huge debris and mud, the Chief Minister visited the entire local market of Thunag on foot and took stock of the loss including damaged shops and houses.

He directed the officers of the Public Works Department and the Rural Development Department to expedite the work of removing the debris and sludge from the market.

Many shops, houses and vehicles were damaged in Thunag market, due to floods in the Chatti Nallah on August 19.

More than half of the local market has been badly damaged including around 60 shops and houses and many private vehicles due to the deluge of debris.

The administration has already provided an assistance of Rs 3.92 lakh to the affected people as an immediate relief.

The Chief Minister said that maximum assistance would be provided to the affected people and all possible steps would be taken by the government to ensure their rehabilitation.

He said: “There has been massive damage in Thunag but it was a matter of relief that no one was hurt during this hour of disaster. The report of damage to shops, houses and other properties has been prepared. If any affected person or family is left out, then they must inform the administration. The government will help all the affected people.”

Thakur said that there had been a huge loss of life and property due to heavy rains and landslides in different parts of the state. As many as 32 people have lost their lives and many are still missing.

He said that search, rescue, relief and rehabilitation works are being carried out on a war footing in all the affected areas.

Thakur expressed deep grief over the death of a woman in an accident due to heavy rains in Kyoli village of Thunag and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. He directed the local administration to extend all possible help to the bereaved family.

He also expressed concerns over the loss of livestock of farmers due to floods and landslides in Gram Panchayat Lehthach and assured maximum help to the affected people.