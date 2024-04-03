He has just got bail, but AAP celebrating as if acquitted: BJP on Sanjay Singh release

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its leader Sanjay Singh’s release, saying they are celebrating as if he Singh has been acquitted in the liquor policy scam case.

“The kind of celebrations (by AAP) we are seeing makes it appear as if he has been acquitted in the case…,” he said.

His remarks came shortly after Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail, a day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Singh stepped out of the jail to a rousing welcome by dozens of supporters and AAP workers, who showered flower petals on him and shouted slogans like “Inquilab Zindabad”.

Later, he addressed the supporters outside the jail and said, “This is not the time for celebrations but struggle. India’s biggest leader Arvind Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain have been logged in jail. But I have full faith that the lock of the jail will break and they will be released.”

Soon after, he went to the chief minister’s residence to meet Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Singh is seen touching the feets of Sunita Kejriwal and hugging her. His wife also joined them during the meeting.

His release from the prison comes as a big relief to the AAP ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The ruling party in Delhi is going through a phase of political uncertainty after its national convenor and Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested in the liquor policy case.

Two other prominent party leaders, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former health minister Satyender Jain are also in jail in separate cases of corruption.