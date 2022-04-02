Haryana CM wishes people of the state on Chaitra Navratri

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Chaitra Navratri and Vikram Samvat 2079, Hindu New Year.

In a message issued today, the CM wished that both these holy festivals bring happiness, and prosperity to the people of Haryana.

He said Chaitra Navratri has special significance. During Navratras devotees from across the country visit Mata Mansa Devi Siddhapeeth in Panchkula to offer their prayers and seek blessings from Maa druga.

The CM said that this month also holds special significance for our hard-working farmers. This month is celebrated in different ways in different states of the country, he added.

In Haryana, Punjab and northern states it is celebrated as Vaisakhi, in southern states it is celebrated as Pongal and in northeastern states, it is celebrated as Bihu and in Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Gudi Padwa, said Khattar.