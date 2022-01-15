Girls, still confused what to wear this Valentine’s Day, then check this out!

After a year-long wait, you finally get to go on your dream date! However, we know that a lot of effort goes behind planning that ‘perfect date’ (outfit, makeup, venue, hair.. the list is just non-ending). If you are prepping for Valentine’s Day, confused about what to wear, then worry not, we are here to help you calm down by taking off stress.

To begin with, we have some chic outfit ideas — that will help you make the final decision.

So what are you waiting for, keep scrolling for the reveal!

Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are fun and comfy. They do not just add a sporty look but certain jumpsuit silhouettes come with highly sensuous cuts that can be perfect for your Valentine’s Day. Get your pumps and open your hair in beachy waves. Strike a killer look by going sans-accessories letting only the stunning dress do the talking.

Lace Details

Dresses with lace details are poetic to behold! The intricate lacework elevates the charm level sky-high and it amps up the look in a more feminine way. Laces can be your winning choice to keep it subtle and calm without losing out the bling. A pretty messy bun, top-knot, or poker-straight hair can complete your look in perfection.

Gowns

Gowns are the perfect choice for the perfect Valentine’s day celebration. Gowns are meant just for the season of love. It brings ‘on the top of the world’ feeling that a woman going for a date should have. One can’t miss appreciating the elegance of red gowns and the enchanting aura it carries. So get ready to slay the day by shopping for your gown.

Skirts

If you feel that dresses and gowns are just not your things, find comfort in pretty skirts. Pair it with your crop-tops, halter neck, or turtleneck depending on your style. You can have fun experimenting with color blocking or go with the classic white or blacktops. Let your choice of skirts not be the boring usual. Asymmetric hemlines and accordion pleats are on the trend and you better hop on it too.

Sarees

A saree can never fail to impress. On a date with your fiancé or husband, if you think your love for sarees can make this day perfect, win his heart in a beautiful saree. Get your pearl drop earrings, a simple wristwatch or bracelets, and a pair of stilettos and round off your look dewy makeup. And don’t be surprised if he says he can’t take his eyes off you.