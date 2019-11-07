US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Washington next week, ending the speculation that the latter might call off the trip given the delicate bilateral ties.

Taking to Twitter, Trump tweeted that he had “a very good call” with Erdogan, adding that he looked forward to meeting his Turkish counterpart on November 13 at the White House.

Just had a very good call with President @RTErdogan of Turkey. He informed me that they have captured numerous ISIS fighters that were reported to have escaped during the conflict – including a wife and sister of terrorist killer al Baghdadi…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

“Also talked about their Border with Syria, the eradication of terrorism, the ending of hostilities with the Kurds, and many other topics,” Trump further posted.

Erdoğan’s visit comes roughly a month after Turkey announced a military incursion against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria, resulting in international outcry and sanctions from the Trump administration.

The Turkish President recently signalled that he had second thoughts about the planned visit due to measures that the US legislative adopted against Ankara.

Last month, President Trump had warned Erdogan in an extraordinary letter that was sent the day Turkey launched its incursion into northeastern Syria and called him “Don’t be a fool”.

Trump had also announced to authorise sanctions against Turkish officials, raise steel tariffs and end negotiations on a USD 100 billion trade deal.

The Senate would not take up bipartisan legislation sanctioning Turkey until Erdogan completes the visit, according to US media