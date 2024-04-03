“Disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward,” says Rajnath Singh on Northern borders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking on the current situation along the Northern borders of the country expressed full confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for a peaceful resolution will continue.

“Disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward to deal with the current situation along northern borders,” he said while addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference.

The Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex-level biannual event, was held in the national capital and was conducted in virtual mode on March 28 and thereafter in physical mode on April 1and April 2.

The Defence Minister lauded the efforts of the Border Road Organisation (BRO), which has led to the quantum improvement of road communication in the borders of both Western and Northern while working under difficult conditions.

Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he praised the Indian Army’s response to cross-border terrorism, however, the proxy war by the adversary continues. Rajnath Singh said, “I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue”.

He further complimented the forces for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities, which he said he had always been experiencing first-hand during his visits to forward areas.

He also paid tributes to all the brave hearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland. He lauded the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies.

He concluded by saying that issues related to “Defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure and force modernisation should always be deliberated upon in such a forum. Doctrinal changes whenever required should be made to make the Armed Forces future-ready. The Nation is proud of its Army and the Government is committed to facilitating the Army in their forward movement, on the road to reforms and capability modernisation”.