Delhi Police holds flag march in North-East district ahead of festivals

With a view to ensure security in the sensitive North-East district ahead of the upcoming festivals like Ram Navmi, Eid and Hanuman Jayanti, the Delhi Police, along with the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, conducted a flag march on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The flag march was carried out across all the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the police stations of the North East district.

The police have urged all the people residing in the district to follow and fully abide by the instructions given to them in a view to ensure security.

The Delhi Police assured the people in the area that their security was the agency’s responsibility, and also sought people’s cooperation.

Last month on March 12, the police, with the support of the paramilitary forces, had conducted flag marches across the sensitive areas of the N-E district after the implementation of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by the central government.

Last month too, the North East DCP Joy Tirkey had assured the people of the area that the safety of every single common man of the district was the police’s responsibility.