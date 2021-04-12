The death toll from the floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province has increased to 177 with 45 still missing, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

The cyclone related deaths in the province were mostly reported in the districts of East Flores, at 72, Lembata, at 47 and Alor, at 28, reports Xinhua news agency.

Six deaths were recorded in the provincial capital Kupang.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the province’s Deputy Governor Josef Nae Soi said that several villages remained isolated as land routes were cut off due to rock slides.

“The villages are still isolated including those in Kupang district. Tomorrow (Monday) we will deploy helicopters and ferries to distribute aid to these areas,” he added.

According to Soi, evacuees from the affected areas are already living in rented houses, an arrangement to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the evacuation posts.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said extreme weather such as heavy rains, strong winds, and high sea waves of up to six metres occurred after Seroja swirled in the Savu Sea, south of East Nusa Tenggara province.