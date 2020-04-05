Dubai authorities on Saturday announced that tighter measures to combat the novel coronavirus, as the number of cases in the United Arab Emirates surpassed 1,500.

According to the Dubai Media Office, for two weeks the movement of people and vehicles will be further restricted, with only one person per residence allowed to leave for “essential needs” such as food and medicine,

People working in “vital sectors” — including healthcare, media and delivery — are allowed to go out and supermarkets and pharmacies will remain in service.

Metro and tram services, however, will also be suspended.

The measures went into effect late on Saturday and are subject to renewal.

The authorities further added that “extensive medical tests will be conducted across densely populated areas”.

The decision came shortly after the UAE announced on Saturday 241 new novel coronavirus infections — the highest single-day total since the outbreak in the country.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the deadly virus.

The curfew is applicable to all parts of Makkah and Madinah.

The Gulf state has now a total of 1,505 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease, and 10 deaths. It has enforced extensive lockdown measures to curb the spread of the illness including an ongoing night-time curfew.

The UAE has the second highest number of confirmed infections in the Gulf after Saudi Arabia, which has recorded more than 2,000 cases and 29 deaths.

The health ministry also said that 64 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 328.

As many as 951,901 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded around the world and at least 48,284 people have died, according to the latest information compiled by Johns Hopkins University.