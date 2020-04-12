Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday at 8,356, with 273 deaths. Out of the 8,356 cases, 7,367 are active cases while 716 have been discharged. India is going to extend its lockdown for two more weeks as six states, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana, already announced the extension till April 30 in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the doctors and nurses at St Thomas’ hospital in London, where he is being treated for coronavirus. He was admitted on Sunday and remains in hospital. Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care, said he “can’t thank them enough”, reports The Guardian.

With over 20,000 deaths, the United States has now overtaken Italy with the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world. For the first time in history, all 50 US states have come under disaster declarations. Wyoming became the 50th state, following approval by President Donald Trump on Saturday. The Guardian reports, the US Virgin islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico are also under the declarations, which enable federal funds to be used by state and local governments.

In Russia, the Kremlin said that the rise of coronavirus patients was beginning to put a strain on Moscow’s hospitals. The city and other regions have been in lockdown for almost two weeks, but the hospitals in the capital are still stretched. “The situation in both Moscow and St Petersburg, but mostly in Moscow, is quite tense because the number of sick people is growing,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reported The Guardian.