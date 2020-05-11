India reported it’s biggest single-day spike on Monday with 4,213 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,152. Out of these, 20,917 are recovered patients, while 44,029 are active cases. The death toll stands at 2,206. The latest rise is beyond the government’s analysis that the Central government had shared with the state chief secretaries late last month. The government had projected India to record 65,000 COVID-19 cases by May 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold another meeting with state Chief Ministers via video-conference at 3 pm Monday.

Worldwide, over 4 million coronavirus cases have been reported with deaths exceeding 281,000, according to Johns Hopkins data. United States continues to be the worst-affected country with 79,180 fatalities and 4,077,594 cases, followed by United Kingdom 31,930 and Italy 36,560.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is set to move to level 2 lockdown, although the country reported three new cases of coronavirus. The Guardian reports, Jacinda Ardern said parties, weddings, stag dos, and funerals will be capped at 10, both inside and outside, as the director-general of health had deemed these events “high-risk”, with the country’s largest COVID-19 clusters spreading from a wedding, a St Patrick’s day party and a conference.

South Korea has reported 35 new cases on Monday, 29 linked to Seoul clubs and bars in Itaewon area of the city, which were attended by a man in his 20s. More than 1,500 people have been contacted as possible contacts.It was the single biggest daily toll since 9 April, and the country’s containment measures are being put to the test, Yonhap News reports.

The Guardian reports, an untraced coronavirus outbreak in a Chinese city near the Russian border and a spate of new cases in Wuhan has prompted fears of a fresh wave of infections in China. Wuhan has recorded its highest number of new infections since 11 March, reporting five new cases for 10 May, among 17 new cases nationwide, the highest in almost two weeks. Five locally transmitted cases were in three provinces bordering Russia and/or North Korea – Jilin, Heilongjiang, and Liaoning.