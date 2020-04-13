India crossed the 9,000-mark of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, to stand at 9,152. Of these 7987 are active cases while 856 are recovered. At least 308 people have succumbed to the infection in the country. As the country gears up to extend the lockdown after the 21-day period ends tomorrow, the spread of COVID-19 cases to almost half the total districts in the country is likely to weigh on the mind of the Central government in crafting a graded approach.

The global number of confirmed cases passed 1.8 million, reaching 1,848,503, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. There have been 114,185 deaths globally.

Meanwhile,China reported the highest daily infections in over five weeks. Mainland China reported 108 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and 46 reported on Friday, reported The Guardian.

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed to curb global oil supply by 20%. Producers will slowly relax curbs after June, although reductions in production will stay in place until April 2022.Top oil-producing countries agreed on “historic” output cuts in a bid to boost plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war.