The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 11,933 including 1,343 people who have been treated and discharged. The death toll now stands at 392. A total of 1,118 cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours according to Ministry of Health’s daily briefing. Maharashtra reported the maximum number of cases at 2,726 including 160 deaths and 229 cured cases followed by Delhi with 1,568 infections including 28 deaths and Tamil Nadu with 1,242 cases and 11 deaths.

Upset over the extension of the coronavirus lockdown till May 3, nearly 2,000 migrant workers gathered outside the suburban Bandra West station in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding the right to return home, and access to food and rations. The crowd was lathi-charged by the police later. CM Uddhav Thackeray then addressed the state assuring the migrant labourers of their shelter and food.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suspended the funding to the World Health Organization, and ordered an investigation into the WHO’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The US reported a record 2,228 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Friday, US daily deaths exceeded 2,000 for the first time with 2,069 people dying in 24 hours.

UN Secretary General António Guterres released a statement on the World Health Organization, following Trumps’ decision, saying now “is not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.

China on Wednesday reported a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, although an increasing number of local transmissions in its far northeast bordering Russia remained a concern for authorities, Reuters reports.